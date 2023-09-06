News & Insights

NWG

NatWest confirms Haythornthwaite will join as chair

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 06, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong and Iain Withers for Reuters ->

Adds start date and pay in paragraphs 2-3

Sept 6 (Reuters) - British bank NatWest NWG.L confirmed on Wednesday it had chosen former Mastercard Chairman Richard Haythornthwaite as its chairman, replacing veteran Howard Davies.

Current Ocado Chairman Haythornthwaite will join NatWest's board on January 8, 2024, and following a handover will take over as chair on April 16, the bank said in a statement.

He will be paid 775,000 pounds a year, the same as his predecessor Davies, NatWest said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Iain Withers in London; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.