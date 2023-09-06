NatWest confirms Haythornthwaite will join as chair

Adds start date and pay in paragraphs 2-3

Sept 6 (Reuters) - British bank NatWest NWG.L confirmed on Wednesday it had chosen former Mastercard Chairman Richard Haythornthwaite as its chairman, replacing veteran Howard Davies.

Current Ocado Chairman Haythornthwaite will join NatWest's board on January 8, 2024, and following a handover will take over as chair on April 16, the bank said in a statement.

He will be paid 775,000 pounds a year, the same as his predecessor Davies, NatWest said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Iain Withers in London; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

