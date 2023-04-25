NatWest Chairman Howard Davies to leave bank by next year

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - The chairman of NatWest NWG.L Howard Davies, one of the most storied figures in UK finance, said on Tuesday he would leave the British bank by next year, paving the way for a boardroom revamp of the lender still around 40% owned by the UK taxpayer.

At Natwest's annual investor meeting in Edinburgh, banking veteran Davies said it was an appropriate time to start a search for his successor, as he approaches nine years as chairman - the recommended limit under UK corporate governance rules.

