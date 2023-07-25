NatWest board backs CEO Alison Rose over Farage account row

Adds detail and quotes from NatWest statement, FCA response, background

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - The board of British bank NatWest NWG.L said on Tuesday it had full confidence in Chief Executive Alison Rose after a public row over the closure of the accounts of former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage at its private banking unit Coutts.

NatWest has faced intense political and media scrutiny over the past few weeks over a decision to close Farage's accounts, after the politician-turned-broadcaster obtained an internal document showing this was done partly over his views.

Rose had also faced days of speculation as to whether she had leaked details about Farage's account to public broadcaster the BBC.

"After careful reflection the board has concluded that it retains full confidence in Ms Rose as CEO of the bank," the bank's chairman Howard Davies said in a statement, adding the board would conduct an independent review into the matter.

Rose confirmed in the statement for the first time that she had discussed Farage's "relationship with the bank" with BBC reporter Simon Jack.

"I recognise that in my conversations with Simon Jack of the BBC, I made a serious error of judgment," Rose said, but added she had not revealed any personal financial information about Farage and had answered a general question about eligibility.

Rose said she was not part of the decision-making process to "exit" Farage's accounts and said this was a decision made by Coutts.

UK regulator the Financial Conduct Authority separately welcomed the NatWest board announcement that the allegations relating to account closures and breach of customer confidentiality would be reviewed independently.

