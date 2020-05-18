NatWest appoints Westpac executive as retail banking boss

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - British state-backed bank NatWest RBS.L has appointed Westpac WBC.AX executive David Lindberg as chief executive of its retail banking business.

Lindberg will be tasked with steering one of Britain's largest retail banks through the coronavirus crisis, at a time when millions of customers have been offered relief by lenders on loan repayments to help them cope financially.

He will report to the bank's CEO Alison Rose and will be a member of the lender's executive committee.

NatWest's current personal banking CEO, Les Matheson, is stepping down and the bank said he will return to Australia where he has strong family ties. Matheson will remain in his role while Lindberg's start date is finalised.

