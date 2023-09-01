NatWest appoints former Nationwide CFO to its UK bank board

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - NatWest NWG.L has appointed Mark Rennison, a former Nationwide Building Society Chief Financial Officer, to the board of its ring-fenced retail bank, the British lender said on Friday.

Rennison will serve as a non-executive independent director on the board of NatWest Holdings Limited (NWH), which contains the lender's retail, commercial and wealth banking businesses.

Those units were separated from other riskier banking divisions at British banks following post-2008 financial crisis rules aimed at protecting individual savers and small businesses.

Rennison's appointment follows Graham Beale stepping down from the NWH board on Aug. 31, as NatWest announced in April.

