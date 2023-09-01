News & Insights

NWG

NatWest appoints former Nationwide CFO to its UK bank board

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 01, 2023 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by Lawrence White for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - NatWest NWG.L has appointed Mark Rennison, a former Nationwide Building Society Chief Financial Officer, to the board of its ring-fenced retail bank, the British lender said on Friday.

Rennison will serve as a non-executive independent director on the board of NatWest Holdings Limited (NWH), which contains the lender's retail, commercial and wealth banking businesses.

Those units were separated from other riskier banking divisions at British banks following post-2008 financial crisis rules aimed at protecting individual savers and small businesses.

Rennison's appointment follows Graham Beale stepping down from the NWH board on Aug. 31, as NatWest announced in April.

(Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by David Evans)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; Reuters Messaging: @ReutersLawrence))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.