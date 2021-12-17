Markets

NatWest: Ulster Bank Ireland DAC Signs Legally Binding Agreement With Permanent TSB Plc

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NatWest Group (NWG.L) and Ulster Bank Ireland DAC have now entered into a legally binding agreement with Permanent TSB plc in relation to the sale of a perimeter comprising performing non-tracker mortgages, performing micro-SME loans, UBIDAC's asset finance business and a subset of its branch locations. The parties had entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding in July 2021. Ulster Bank Ireland DAC now has binding agreements in place for around 58% of its total gross lending portfolio.

On completion, NatWest Group will receive newly issued ordinary shares equivalent to a non-consolidating equity stake of 16.66% of the enlarged share capital of Permanent TSB plc. It is estimated that a loss on disposal will be recognised by Ulster Bank Ireland DAC upon completion.

NatWest Group CEO Alison Rose said: "Today's announcement is a key milestone in our phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular