Natuzzi S.p.A. Sees Growth Amid Strategic Retail Shift

October 22, 2024 — 05:17 pm EDT

Natuzzi SPA (NTZ) has released an update.

Natuzzi S.p.A. reported a slight increase in sales for the second quarter of 2024, highlighting their strategic shift towards branded retail, with growth in the U.S. market and the opening of new stores in China and the U.S. Despite challenging market conditions, the company achieved a gross margin of 38.1%, the highest since 2010, and continued its efforts in retail expansion and restructuring. The company also approved the sale of a building in North Carolina to support its long-term goals.

