Natus's Board Approves Merger Deal With ArchiMed

(RTTNews) - Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of investment firm ArchiMed for approximately $1.2 billion. Natus shareholders will receive $33.50 in cash for each share of Natus common stock. The Board of Natus Medical has unanimously agreed that the deal is in the best interests of shareholders. Upon completion, Natus will become a private company and its shares will no longer be listed on any public market.

Natus expects to hold a special meeting of shareholders to vote on the proposed merger. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Also, Natus Medical pre-announced preliminary results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Revenue was $119.8 million, up 4.3% compared to $114.9 million in the first quarter 2021. The company ended the quarter with $84 million in cash and no debt.

