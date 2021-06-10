Natus Medical Incorporated's (NASDAQ:NTUS) CEO Will Probably Find It Hard To See A Huge Raise This Year

In the past three years, the share price of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 16 June 2021. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Natus Medical Incorporated's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Natus Medical Incorporated has a market capitalization of US$935m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$3.8m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 14% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$689k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$3.1m. From this we gather that Jonathan Kennedy is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Jonathan Kennedy directly owns US$5.3m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$689k US$650k 18% Other US$3.1m US$2.7m 82% Total Compensation US$3.8m US$3.3m 100%

On an industry level, around 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. Natus Medical pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Natus Medical Incorporated's Growth Numbers

Natus Medical Incorporated has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 33% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 14%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Natus Medical Incorporated Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 22% over three years, many shareholders in Natus Medical Incorporated are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Natus Medical that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: Natus Medical is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

