Naturgy's first-half net profit jumps 15% on LNG operations

MADRID, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Spanish power utility Naturgy NTGY.MC said on Thursday that soaring gas prices buoyed its profit during the first half of the year, though market volatility has slowed down the planned spin-off of its infrastructure unit.

Naturgy's net profit rose 15% in the first half of the year from the same period of 2021 thanks to soaring liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.

The company netted 557 million euros ($576 million), it said in a statement, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 22% to 2.05 billion euros after sales rose 83% to 16.7 billion euros.

The higher profitability of its international LNG operations offset thinning margins on sales of gas and electricity in its home market where consumer prices didn't reflect increases in wholesale markets, Naturgy said.

Higher energy prices led to lower demand in Spain, Brazil and Mexico, Naturgy said, adding that current energy market volatility and uncertainties around regulation changes led the board to reconsider the timeline for a planned split of the infrastructure business and the energy business into two separate listed companies.

