Naturgy's first-half net profit jumps 15% on LNG operations

Inti Landauro
MADRID, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Spanish power utility Naturgy NTGY.MC said on Thursday its profit rose 15% in the first half of the year from the same period of 2021 thanks to the soaring prices of liquefied natural gas.

The company netted 557 million euros ($576 million), it said in a statement.

The higher profitability of its international operations with liquefied natural gas offset thinning margins on sales of energy in its home market where prices to consumers didn't reflect the increase in the wholesale market, Naturgy said.

($1 = 0.9672 euros)

