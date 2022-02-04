Naturgy unsure if Spain could help bolster Europe's gas supply

World Markets

MADRID, Feb 4 (Reuters) - It remains unclear whether Spain's LNG capacity could be used to help manage any shortfall in European gas if Russia were to halt supplies, the chief executive of power and gas group Naturgy NTGY.MC said on Friday.

Spain operates six of the regasification plants needed to take delivery of liquefied natural gas and return it to a form that can be used as fuel, more than any other European country.

"We (Spain) have infrastructure but we have to see whether it would be possible to get spare LNG capacity to make up for the shortfall," Francisco Reynes said in response to a question by an analyst on a conference call.

Most of Spain's LNG plants are owned by system operator Enagas ENAG.MC.

"If we reach that scenario and see Russia would eventually no longer supply gas to Europe, I think in that scenario all cards are open, all options are open, so it would be pure speculation on our part to say what is going to happen."

Asked whether the Spanish government or European authorities could order the company to increase volumes of gas coming from North Africa, Reynes said there was not enough flexibility in their current contracts for a big increase.

"It would be a drop in the bucket, the flexibility we have in our contracts compared with (any) shortfall in Russian gas," Reynes said.

