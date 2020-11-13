US Markets

Naturgy sells Chilean utility CGE to China's SGID for $3 bln

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Spanish power company Naturgy said on Friday it had agreed to sell 96% of its Chilean electricity utility Compania General de Electricidad to China's State Grid International Development for 2.57 billion euros ($3.04 billion) in cash.

Corrects buyer to China's State Grid International Development

MADRID, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spanish power company Naturgy NTGY.MC said on Friday it had agreed to sell 96% of its Chilean electricity utility Compania General de Electricidad CGE.SN to China's State Grid International Development for 2.57 billion euros ($3.04 billion) in cash.

Naturgy said it expected to book a pre-tax capital gain of about 400 million euros on the sale.

($1 = 0.8457 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by David Evans)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular