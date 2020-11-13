Naturgy sells Chilean utility CGE to China's SGID for $3 bln
Corrects buyer to China's State Grid International Development
MADRID, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spanish power company Naturgy NTGY.MC said on Friday it had agreed to sell 96% of its Chilean electricity utility Compania General de Electricidad CGE.SN to China's State Grid International Development for 2.57 billion euros ($3.04 billion) in cash.
Naturgy said it expected to book a pre-tax capital gain of about 400 million euros on the sale.
($1 = 0.8457 euros)
(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by David Evans)
((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))
