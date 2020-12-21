Naturgy mulls joint bid for WPD with Allianz -Expansion

US Markets
Nathan Allen
Spanish energy group Naturgy is considering teaming up with Germany's Allianz to buy PPL Corp's British subsidiary Western Power Distribution, the Expansion newspaper reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

China Southern Power Grid could also join the consortium, Expansion said. CNPOW.UL

Western Power is valued at around 14 billion euros ($17.07 billion) while Naturgy would invest less than 2 billion as a minority partner in the consortium, Expansion reported.

Two other consortiums of institutional investors are preparing to launch rival bids for Western Power, which supplies electricity to some 8 million people in Britain.

Naturgy declined to comment on the report. Allianz and PPL could not be reached for immediate comment.

($1 = 0.8200 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; editing by Jason Neely)

