Naturgy hires Morgan Stanley to consider Australian unit sale, Expansion reports

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

December 13, 2023 — 03:11 am EST

Written by Jakub Olesiuk for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Naturgy NTGY.MC has hired Morgan Stanley MS.N to evaluate a potential sale of the Australian assets of its unit Global Power Generation, the Expansion newspaper reported on Tuesday evening, citing unidentified sources with knowledge with the matter.

The Australian assets of the unit, which operates renewable power plants in eight countries, are worth about 4 billion Australian dollars ($2.62 billion), the newspaper said.

The operation was first reported by Australian Financial Review.

Naturgy holds a 75% stake in Global Power Generation while Kuwait's sovereign fund KIA owns 25%, according to Naturgy's website.

A spokesperson for Naturgy declined to comment. Morgan Stanley and KIA were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 1.5263 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk; editing by Inti Landauro)

((jakub.olesiuk@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

