Naturgy Energy Group SA Full Year Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Naturgy Energy Group SA (GAN.F) announced earnings for its that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled EUR2.02 billion. This compares with EUR1.90 billion last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to EUR19.46 billion from EUR19.27 billion last year.

Naturgy Energy Group SA earnings at glance (GAAP):

