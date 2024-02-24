Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (GASNY) Price Target Increased by 59.95% to 6.63

The average one-year price target for Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:GASNY) has been revised to 6.63 / share. This is an increase of 59.95% from the prior estimate of 4.15 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.71 to a high of 10.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.27% from the latest reported closing price of 4.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GASNY is 0.11%, an increase of 0.07%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 2,124K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares, representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASNY by 1.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,868K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASNY by 2.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GASNY by 3.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 799K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASNY by 3.74% over the last quarter.

EWP - iShares MSCI Spain ETF holds 571K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GASNY by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.