Naturgy buys Ardian's Spanish renewable portfolio for 536 mln euros

May 16, 2023 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, May 16 (Reuters) - Spanish energy utility NTGY.MC said on Tuesday it agreed with private equity fun Ardian to buy a portfolio of renewable energy projects for 536 million euros ($590.03 million).

Naturgy added it plans to close the transaction by July 2023. The portfolio, called ASR Wind SL, comprises solar power projects with a capacity of 435 MegaWatts and operating wind farms with a capacity of 422 MegaWatts.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

