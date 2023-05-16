Naturgy buys Ardian's 536 mln euro Spanish renewables portfolio

Adds detail

MADRID, May 16 (Reuters) - Spanish energy utility Naturgy NTGY.MC has agreed to buy a portfolio of renewable energy projects in Spain from private equity fund Ardian for 536 million euros ($590.03 million), it said on Tuesday.

The ASR Wind SL portfolio comprises 12 operating wind farms across Spain, with total capacity of 422 megawatts (MW), plus photovoltaic projects with planned capacity of 435 MW, the two companies said.

Ardian said it had acquired the assets in 2019.

With its sunny plains, fast-flowing rivers and windy hillsides, Spain is attracting investors for renewable energy projects as the government seeks to meet ambitious targets on green power generation.

Naturgy added it plans to complete the transaction by July, provided it obtains the necessary regulatory approvals.

Santander CIB advised Ardian on the deal

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Andres Gonzalez and David Goodman)

