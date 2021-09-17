US Markets

Naturgy board considers "reasonable" partial IFM bid

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Naturgy said on Friday its board considered the 4.9 billion euros ($5.76 billion) bid from the Australian fund IFM to acquire a 22.69% stake in the Spanish energy group to be "reasonable".

However, the company said its board, where the company's main shareholders hold more than a combined 67% stake, would not tender their shares.

After stripping out dividend payments, IFM is offering 22.07 euros per share, down from its original 23 euros per share offer. Shares in Naturgy were trading at 21.730 euros at 1516 GMT on Friday.

