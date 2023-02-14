Oil

Naturgy and Enagas plan 485 mln euro green hydrogen project in Spain

February 14, 2023 — 09:50 am EST

Written by Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Naturgy NTGY.MC and gas grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC on Tuesday unveiled a project to build a 485 million euro ($521.47 million) renewable hydrogen plant in northern Spain.

The project, scheduled to start production in 2026, will have a capacity of around 280 megawatts and will be located in La Robla, on the site of a Naturgy's thermal power plant, which closed in 2020, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Green hydrogen - hydrogen isolated from water or natural gas molecules with renewable energy - is seen as a long-term solution to decarbonising heavy transport, including commercial shipping and airlines. Spain has signalled its ambition to become a major player, with its plentiful solar and wind power and proximity to the sea providing renewable energy options.

($1 = 0.9301 euro)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi, editing by Inti Landauro and Jane Merriman)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.