Naturgy 9-month earnings edge down 1% as gas prices rise but power margins squeezed

MADRID, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Spanish gas and power company Naturgy posted a 1% fall in reported core earnings to 2.56 billion euros ($2.96 billion) for the first nine months of the year on Wednesday, as rebounding power demand and higher prices for global gas sales were balanced out by lower margins on electricity in its home market.

The company said the small decrease in comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for a volatile third quarter should not be seen as an indication of the outlook for the rest of the year.

It forecast full-year ordinary EBITDA, not including extraordinary items, would hit 3.8-3.9 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

