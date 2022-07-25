Nature's Sunshine Recalls AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs Shakes

(RTTNews) - Spanish Fork, Utah-based Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. has initiated a recall of two AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement products citing undeclared milk, an allegen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves AIVIA Whey Protein + Power Herbs Chocolate as well as Vanilla Beans with Net Wt. 1.35 lbs., various lot numbers and expiration dates.

The AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs products were distributed between September 1, 2021, and July 20, 2022, throughout the United States through direct-to-consumer online sales, and independent distributors.

The products' labels do not declare milk. Customers with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a serious allergic reaction if they consume the affected product.

However, there have been no reports of illnesses or deaths related to the recalled product to date.

Customers with allergy or severe sensitivity to milk are asked to dispose of the product and receive a full product credit.

In similar recalls citing undeclared milk, Unilever Food Solutions Last week called back approximately 553 cases of Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix.

Hialeah, Florida - based Ready Dough Pizza Inc. also recalled last week around 10,584 pounds of pepperoni pizza products due to undeclared milk, wheat, and soybeans allergens, misbranding, and that they were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

