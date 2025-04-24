Nature's Sunshine Products Recognized with Two Stevie Awards for Impact Report and Product Innovation

Nature's Sunshine Products won two Stevie Awards for its Impact Report and innovative Chlorophyll Detoxifying Stick Packs.

Quiver AI Summary

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a prominent manufacturer of herbal and nutritional supplements, has earned two Stevie® Awards at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards. The company received a Gold Award for its 2023 Impact Report, highlighting its commitment to responsible business practices and sustainability, and a Silver Award for Achievement in Product Innovation for its new Chlorophyll Detoxifying Stick Packs, which provide a convenient powdered form of chlorophyll. CEO Terrence Moorehead expressed pride in the recognition, emphasizing the company's dedication to transparency and innovation in the natural products industry. The awards will be presented during a gala in New York on June 10, 2025, as part of a program that includes nominations from various organizations across the U.S.

Potential Positives

Nature's Sunshine Products received a Gold Stevie® Award for its 2023 Impact Report, highlighting its achievements in responsible business practices and sustainability, which enhances its reputation as a socially responsible company.

The company was also awarded a Silver Stevie® Award for Achievement in Product Innovation for its new Chlorophyll Detoxifying Stick Packs, showcasing its ability to innovate and meet consumer needs in the health and wellness market.

Recognition from the prestigious American Business Awards underscores Nature's Sunshine's leadership position in the natural products industry amid significant competition, with over 3,600 nominations this year.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights awards received, it does not provide information on the company's financial performance, which may raise questions about its overall stability and growth potential.



The emphasis on awards and recognitions, while positive, may be perceived as a distraction from addressing ongoing challenges or criticisms that the company faces in the industry.



The announcement of new products and awards may lead to increased scrutiny from consumers and industry experts regarding the actual efficacy and safety of these innovations, which could impact brand reputation if not adequately substantiated.

FAQ

What awards did Nature's Sunshine Products win?

Nature's Sunshine Products won a Gold Stevie® Award for its 2023 Impact Report and a Silver Stevie® Award for Achievement in Product Innovation.

What is the significance of the Gold Stevie® Award?

The Gold Stevie® Award recognizes excellence in business practices, highlighting Nature's Sunshine's commitment to sustainability and transparency.

What are Chlorophyll Detoxifying Stick Packs?

Chlorophyll Detoxifying Stick Packs are a convenient powdered form of chlorophyll, available in multiple flavors, designed for easy travel.

When will the Stevie Awards ceremony take place?

The Stevie Awards ceremony will occur on June 10, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

What does Nature's Sunshine Products specialize in?

Nature's Sunshine Products specializes in manufacturing and distributing high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NATR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $NATR stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LEHI, Utah, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading manufacturer of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, today announced it has been recognized with two prestigious Stevie



®



Awards in the 23



rd



Annual American Business Awards



®



.





Nature's Sunshine received a



Gold Stevie



®



Award for its 2023 Impact Report



, which detailed the Company's achievements and progress in responsible business practices and sustainability. Additionally, the Company earned a Silver Stevie



®



Award for Achievement in Product Innovation for its new Chlorophyll Detoxifying Stick Packs.





"We are deeply honored to be recognized by the American Business Awards," said Terrence Moorehead, President and Chief Executive Officer at Nature's Sunshine. "These awards validate our commitment to transparency in our business practices and our ongoing dedication to sustainability. Our Impact Report represents the hard work and dedication of our entire team in making a positive difference for our planet and communities."





The



Silver Stevie



®



Award for Achievement in Product Innovation



recognizes the Company's groundbreaking Chlorophyll Detoxifying Stick Packs, which offer a powdered form of chlorophyll that is more convenient and travel-ready than traditional liquid formats. As a first-mover in this category, Nature's Sunshine also introduced four new flavors with this innovative product.





"Nature's Sunshine continues to demonstrate leadership in the natural products industry, not only through our high-quality supplements but also through our commitment to responsible business practices and innovative product development," added Tracee Comstock, Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources.





The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.





Over 3,600 nominations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.





Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.







About Nature's Sunshine







Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website,





www.naturessunshine.com





.







About the Stevie Awards







Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards



®



, The International Business Awards



®



, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at



http://www.StevieAwards.com



.







Investor Relations:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Cody Slach





1-949-574-3860







NATR@gateway-grp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.