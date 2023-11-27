Nature`s Sunshine Products (NATR) Price Target Increased by 10.26% to 21.93

The average one-year price target for Nature`s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) has been revised to 21.93 / share. This is an increase of 10.26% from the prior estimate of 19.89 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.72 to a high of 22.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.18% from the latest reported closing price of 17.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nature`s Sunshine Products. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NATR is 0.18%, an increase of 11.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 15,204K shares. The put/call ratio of NATR is 2.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fosun International holds 2,929K shares representing 15.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wynnefield Capital holds 2,474K shares representing 12.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,783K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 668K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares, representing a decrease of 61.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 56.99% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 528K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 44.60% over the last quarter.

Nature`s Sunshine Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nature's Sunshine Products, a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today.

