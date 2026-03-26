Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR) Price Target Increased by 46.67% to 33.66

The average one-year price target for Nature's Sunshine Products (NasdaqCM:NATR) has been revised to $33.66 / share. This is an increase of 46.67% from the prior estimate of $22.95 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.51% from the latest reported closing price of $23.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nature's Sunshine Products. This is an decrease of 127 owner(s) or 44.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NATR is 0.06%, an increase of 57.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.33% to 14,793K shares. The put/call ratio of NATR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wynnefield Capital holds 2,474K shares representing 14.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,783K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 676K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 33.19% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 631K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares , representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 48.95% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 524K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%.

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