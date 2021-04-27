Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Nature's Sunshine Products's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Nature's Sunshine Products had debt of US$4.92m, up from US$1.52m in one year. However, it does have US$92.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$87.1m.

How Strong Is Nature's Sunshine Products' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:NATR Debt to Equity History April 27th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Nature's Sunshine Products had liabilities of US$69.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$22.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$92.1m in cash and US$7.38m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$7.18m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Nature's Sunshine Products' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$400.7m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, Nature's Sunshine Products boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Nature's Sunshine Products has boosted its EBIT by 33%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Nature's Sunshine Products's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Nature's Sunshine Products may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Nature's Sunshine Products actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Nature's Sunshine Products has US$87.1m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$33m, being 117% of its EBIT. So is Nature's Sunshine Products's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Nature's Sunshine Products, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.