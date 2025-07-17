Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter Financial Results, Scheduled for July 31, 2025

Nature’s Sunshine Products will hold a conference call on July 31, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. will hold a conference call on July 31, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The call will feature CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Shane Jones and will include a question and answer session. Interested participants are encouraged to dial in 5-10 minutes early. The call will also be available for live broadcast and replay on the company’s website, with a replay option accessible until August 14, 2025. Nature’s Sunshine is a prominent manufacturer of herbal and nutritional supplements, distributing its products in over 40 countries.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a conference call to discuss Q2 financial results indicates transparency and engagement with investors.

Nature’s Sunshine will report its financial results ahead of the conference call, which demonstrates a commitment to timely and transparent communication.

Having senior executives, including the CEO and CFO, host the call highlights leadership's active involvement in investor relations.

The ability to replay the conference call provides accessibility for investors who cannot attend live, further enhancing communication efforts.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any actual financial results or specific performance metrics, which may raise concerns about transparency and could lead to uncertainty among investors.

The timing of the conference call following the end of the second quarter might indicate that the company anticipates discussing potentially unfavorable financial results.

The reliance on a third-party investor relations firm, Gateway Group, for communication may signal a potential lack of direct engagement or transparency from the company's internal team.

FAQ

When is the Nature’s Sunshine conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Who will host the conference call for Nature's Sunshine?

Nature’s Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Shane Jones will host the conference call.

How can I listen to the conference call live?

You can listen live by calling the toll-free number 1-800-717-1738 or the international number 1-646-307-1865.

When will the financial results be announced?

The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call on July 31, 2025.

How can I access the replay of the conference call?

The replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on July 31, 2025, using the toll-free number 1-844-512-2921.

LEHI, Utah, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR) (Nature’s Sunshine), a leading manufacturer of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, will conduct a conference call on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.





Nature’s Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Shane Jones will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.





Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738





International dial-in number: 1-646-307-1865





Conference ID: 14947





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay



here



and via the Events section of the Nature’s Sunshine website



here



.





A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, August 14, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 1114947







About Nature’s Sunshine







Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.







Investor Relations:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Cody Slach





1-949-574-3860







NATR@gateway-grp.com





