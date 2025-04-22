Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. to Host Conference Call on May 6, 2025, to Discuss Q1 Financial Results

Nature’s Sunshine will discuss Q1 2025 financial results in a May 6 conference call, hosted by CEO and CFO.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has announced a conference call scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. The call will be led by CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Shane Jones, with a question and answer session to follow. Financial results will be released prior to the call. Participants can join using specific toll-free and international dial-in numbers, and a replay of the call will be available after its conclusion. Nature’s Sunshine, a manufacturer of herbal and nutritional supplements, operates in over 40 countries and emphasizes the quality and efficacy of its products. Further details can be found on the company's website.

Nature’s Sunshine Products is set to discuss its first-quarter financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to communication with investors.

The company has scheduled a live conference call, providing stakeholders with direct access to insights from CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Shane Jones.

The release highlights Nature’s Sunshine's presence in over 40 countries, showcasing itsglobal marketreach and operational scale.

The company emphasizes its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, reinforcing its commitment to high-quality, safe, and effective products.

When will Nature's Sunshine announce its first quarter financial results?

Nature's Sunshine will announce its financial results on May 6, 2025, prior to the conference call.

What time is the Nature's Sunshine conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 6, 2025.

How can I join the Nature's Sunshine conference call?

To join, dial 1-800-717-1738 (toll-free) or 1-646-307-1865 (international) and provide the Conference ID 16234.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day until May 20, 2025.

Who will host the Nature's Sunshine conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Shane Jones.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LEHI, Utah, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (Nature’s Sunshine), a leading manufacturer of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.





Nature’s Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Shane Jones will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.





Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738





International dial-in number: 1-646-307-1865





Conference ID: 16234





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay



here



and via the Events section of the Nature's Sunshine website



here



.





A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Tuesday, May 20, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 1116234







About Nature’s Sunshine







Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.







Investor Relations:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Cody Slach





1-949-574-3860







NATR@gateway-grp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.