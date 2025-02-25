Nature's Sunshine Products to Host Conference Call on March 11, 2025, for Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Nature's Sunshine will hold a conference call on March 11, 2025, to discuss 2024 financial results.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. will host a conference call on March 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Shane Jones will lead the call, which will include a question and answer session after their presentation. Interested participants can join the call using a toll-free dial-in number and are invited to register their name and organization with an operator. The earnings release will be issued prior to the call, and a replay will be available afterward until March 25, 2025. Nature's Sunshine, a leader in herbal and nutritional supplements, operates in over 40 countries and emphasizes product quality and safety. Further details can be found on their website.

Nature’s Sunshine will be discussing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, signaling transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The upcoming conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to communication with investors, providing a platform for direct interaction through the Q&A session.

The announcement of a live broadcast and replay options for the conference call indicates a focus on accessibility and audience engagement, enabling a broader reach for financial information.

The press release does not provide any financial guidance or insights into expectations for the upcoming financial results, which could lead to uncertainty among investors.

There is no mention of any strategic initiatives or growth plans, which may reflect a lack of confidence in future performance.

The reliance on a conference call format for discussing financial results may limit accessibility for some stakeholders, particularly if they are unable to participate in the live event.

When is Nature's Sunshine's conference call scheduled?

Nature's Sunshine's conference call is on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1-800-717-1738 or 1-646-307-1865 for international callers.

Who will host the conference call?

CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Shane Jones will host the conference call.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, a replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 11, 2025, until March 25, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Nature’s Sunshine?

More information can be found on Nature's Sunshine's website at www.naturessunshine.com.

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (Nature’s Sunshine), a leading manufacturer of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.





Nature’s Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Shane Jones will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.





Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738





International dial-in number: 1-646-307-1865





Conference ID: 73865





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay



here



and via the Events section of the Nature’s Sunshine website



here



.





A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Tuesday, March 25, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 1173865







About Nature’s Sunshine







Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website,



www.naturessunshine.com



.







Investor Relations:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Cody Slach





1-949-574-3860







NATR@gateway-grp.com





