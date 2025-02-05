Nature's Sunshine Products Appoints Katie A. May to Board of Directors

Nature's Sunshine appointed Katie A. May to its board, enhancing digital capabilities and shareholder value with her ecommerce experience.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. has announced the appointment of Katie A. May to its board of directors, effective January 30, 2025. With this addition, the board will comprise ten members, nine of whom are independent directors. Chairman Richard D. Moss highlighted Ms. May's extensive experience in scaling high-growth consumer, ecommerce, and logistics companies, suggesting her expertise will enhance the company's digital capabilities and increase shareholder value. Ms. May is the former CEO and founder of Kidspot and has held leadership roles at ShippingEasy and Stamps.com. She also serves on several boards in the technology and education sectors.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Katie A. May to the board of directors brings significant experience in scaling high-growth B2C and ecommerce companies, enhancing the company's digital capabilities.

The board now consists of ten directors with nine being independent, which can strengthen governance and investor confidence.

Ms. May’s extensive background in ecommerce and logistics is expected to drive shareholder value for Nature's Sunshine.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of Ms. Katie A. May may suggest the board has been lacking in ecommerce expertise, prompting a need for such a change.

The previous board's makeup, with only a few members having relevant ecommerce experience, could indicate potential strategic vulnerabilities in navigating the digital landscape effectively.

Potential overreliance on a single new board member to enhance digital capabilities may raise concerns about the overall direction and innovation strategy of the company.

Who has been appointed to Nature's Sunshine board of directors?

Ms. Katie A. May has been appointed to the board of directors effective January 30, 2025.

What experience does Katie A. May bring to Nature's Sunshine?

She has significant experience in scaling and leading high-growth B2C, ecommerce, and logistics companies.

How many directors are on Nature's Sunshine's board?

The board will consist of ten directors, with nine serving as independent directors.

Where did Katie A. May previously work before joining Nature's Sunshine?

Katie was the founder and CEO of Kidspot and later CEO at ShippingEasy.

What is Nature's Sunshine Products known for?

Nature's Sunshine is a leading manufacturer of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, distributing products in over 40 countries.

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature's Sunshine) (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading manufacturer of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, today announced the appointment of Ms. Katie A. May to its board of directors effective January 30, 2025. Nature's Sunshine's board will now consist of ten directors with nine serving as independent directors.





"Katie brings significant experience scaling and leading high-growth B2C, ecommerce and logistics companies," said Richard D. Moss, Chairman of the Board of Nature's Sunshine. "Her deep understanding of the full ecommerce lifecycle will strengthen and enhance our digital capabilities and drive shareholder value."





Ms. May was previously the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kidspot, an Australia based online publisher, eventually selling to News Corp in 2011. Katie became Chief Executive Officer at ShippingEasy, a Sydney based start-up in 2012, moved it to Austin, Texas, and built this ecommerce software solution to a leading player in the space, exiting to Stamps.com in mid-2016, joining their board in 2019. Following Stamps.com's acquisition of ShippingEasy, Katie also assumed leadership of St. Louis-based Shipworks, overseeing both companies until her retirement in 2020. Ms. May serves on the boards of directors of Vivi International Pty Ltd., Australian education technology company, since February 2020, ROKT Pte Ltd., a global leader in ecommerce marketing technology, since July 2020, and Onramp Funds, Inc., a financing technology platform, since March 2021. Ms. May previously served on the board of directors of Stamps.com, Inc. (formerly NASDAQ: STMP), a leading provider of mailing and shipping services, Thinkific Labs, Inc. (TSX: THNC), a cloud-based software company for creators, and Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company. Ms. May received an M.B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin and B.B.A. in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin.







About Nature's Sunshine







Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website,



www.naturessunshine.com



.







