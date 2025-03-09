NATURES SUNSHINE PRODS Earnings Preview: Recent $NATR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NATURES SUNSHINE PRODS ($NATR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $111,665,520 and earnings of $0.20 per share.

NATURES SUNSHINE PRODS Insider Trading Activity

NATURES SUNSHINE PRODS insiders have traded $NATR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NATR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. SHANGHAI has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 13,195 shares for an estimated $175,134.

NATURES SUNSHINE PRODS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of NATURES SUNSHINE PRODS stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

