Nature’s Sunshine price target raised to $23 from $21 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Nature’s Sunshine (NATR) to $23 from $21 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 sales and EBITDA topped estimates due to double-digit constant currency sales growth in Japan, Taiwan, and Central Europe, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is updating its model with 2026 estimates while noting that Nature’s Sunshine has a long runway of growth in online and international.
Read More on NATR:
