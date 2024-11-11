News & Insights

Nature’s Sunshine price target raised to $23 from $21 at DA Davidson

November 11, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Nature’s Sunshine (NATR) to $23 from $21 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 sales and EBITDA topped estimates due to double-digit constant currency sales growth in Japan, Taiwan, and Central Europe, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is updating its model with 2026 estimates while noting that Nature’s Sunshine has a long runway of growth in online and international.

