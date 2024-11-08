Nature’s Sunshine Posts Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( (NATR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nature’s Sunshine Products presented to its investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, a prominent player in the natural health and wellness sector, is known for its high-quality herbal and nutritional offerings distributed globally. In its latest earnings report, the company announced a 3% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2024, reaching $114.6 million compared to the previous year’s $111.2 million. This growth was driven by strong customer engagement across Asian markets, particularly Japan and Taiwan, despite challenges in China.

Key financial highlights include a 5% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $10.7 million and a notable increase in GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders, which climbed to $4.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, up from $2.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, a year ago. The company faced a slight decline in gross profit margin due to inflation and currency fluctuations, while operating income saw a modest decrease to $5.3 million.

Despite these pressures, the company managed to streamline its expenses, resulting in a decrease in selling, general, and administrative costs as a percentage of net sales. This efficiency helped offset some of the adverse macroeconomic factors impacting their financials.

Looking ahead, Nature’s Sunshine is optimistic about its strategic initiatives aimed at customer acquisition and retention, which are expected to bolster profitable growth and enhance shareholder value. The company has updated its full-year 2024 net sales guidance to range between $443 million and $448 million, reflecting confidence in its ongoing business strategies.

