Nature's Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead To Step Down, Backs Annual Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NATR), a maker of herbal and nutritional supplements, said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer, Terrence Moorehead, has decided to step down, effective upon the appointment of a successor.

Subsequently, the Board has initiated a search process to identify the company's next CEO.

In addition, Nature's Sunshine has reiterated its annual outlook. The company still anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $38 million to $44 million, on sales of $445 million to $470 million.

NATR was down by 8.86% at $14.09 on the Nasdaq.

