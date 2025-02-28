News & Insights

Natural Resource Partners Q4 Profit, Revenue Decline

February 28, 2025 — 07:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) Friday reported net income of $41.92 million or $3.15 per unit for the fourth quarter, lower than $61.57 million or $4.31 per unit in the same quarter a year ago.

Total revenues and other income declined to $65.73 million from $93.16 million in the previous year.

The company's Board has declared a special distribution of $1.21 per unit to be paid on March 18, to unitholders of record on March 11.

