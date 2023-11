(RTTNews) - Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) Friday reported a profit of $42.95 million or $2.91 per share for the third quarter, lower than $65.71 million or $3.71 per share in the same quarter a year ago, impacted by decline in revenue.

Revenue for the quarter decreased to $86.37 million from $102.26 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.