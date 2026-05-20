Natural Resource Partners Q1 Earnings Fall Y/Y on Soda Ash Weakness

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. NRP have declined 13% since reporting results for the first quarter of 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 2% return over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 11.4% against the S&P 500’s 5.7% advance.

Natural Resource Partners reported first-quarter 2026 net income of $19.6 million, down 51.3% from $40.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to common unitholders fell to $19.2 million from $39.4 million a year earlier. Diluted earnings per common unit declined to $1.44 from $2.97 in the prior-year period.

Total revenues and other income decreased 35% year over year to $39.4 million, reflecting weaker coal markets and losses from the company’s soda ash investment. The operating cash flow slipped to $33 million from $34.4 million a year ago, while the free cash flow turned negative $5.4 million against a positive free cash flow of $35.1 million in the prior-year quarter due to a $39.2-million capital investment in Sisecam Wyoming.

Natural Resource Partners LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Natural Resource Partners LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Natural Resource Partners LP Quote

Mineral Rights Performance

The Mineral Rights segment remained the company’s largest earnings contributor, although results weakened from the year-ago levels. Segment net income declined by $11.7 million year over year as lower metallurgical and thermal coal sales volumes offset relatively stable royalty pricing. Mineral Rights revenues fell to $47.2 million from $55.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Coal sales volumes decreased 20.6% to 6.5 million tons from 8.2 million tons a year earlier. The decline was particularly pronounced in the Illinois Basin and Northern Powder River Basin regions. However, average coal royalty revenues per ton improved to $4.53 from $4.36 in the prior-year quarter. Metallurgical coal accounted for approximately 65% of coal royalty revenues and 45% of coal royalty sales volumes during the quarter.

Management said that the segment continued to face pressure from weak global steel demand, low natural gas prices and elevated coal stockpiles at power plants. During theearnings call executives noted that some fluctuations in production volumes were related to mining activity shifting temporarily onto adjacent properties not owned by NRP rather than broader operational issues.

Soda Ash Market Weakness Continues

The Soda Ash segment posted a net loss of $7.9 million in the first quarter against net income of $4.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The deterioration was driven primarily by lower soda ash sales prices and weaker demand for flat glass amid a heavily oversuppliedglobal market

The company said that the soda ash market remains under pressure due to increased supply from China and subdued international demand. Management added that prices are currently below production costs for many industry participants, with no near-term recovery expected.

NRP also invested $39.2 million in Sisecam Wyoming during the quarter to help reduce the venture’s outstanding borrowings and strengthen its competitive position. Sisecam Wyoming’s managing partner contributed an additional $40.8 million. Management acknowledged that the downturn in soda ash has been more severe and prolonged than previously anticipated and said the company is reassessing its assumptions about long-term market conditions.

Executives stated that NRP has not received distributions from Sisecam Wyoming since the second quarter of 2025 and does not expect distributions to resume until market demand improves or industry capacity is reduced, a process management believes could take several years.

Cash Flow, Liquidity & Capital Allocation

Despite the softer operating environment, NRP emphasized its continued ability to generate cash flow and maintain a conservative balance sheet. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $36 million from $45.3 million a year earlier. The company ended the quarter with available liquidity of $185.4 million, including $31.5 million in cash and $153.9 million in borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility.

NRP’s leverage ratio improved to 0.4X as of March 31, 2026, compared with 0.7X a year earlier. Management said that debt stood at $60 million at the quarter-end and had been further reduced to $45 million as of theearnings calldate.

The company declared a first-quarter 2026 cash distribution of 75 cents per common unit, payable May 26, to unitholders of record as of May 19. NRP also paid out a special cash distribution of 12 cents per common unit during March to help cover unitholder tax liabilities related to the 2025 ownership.

Management Outlook

Management said metallurgical and thermal coal markets were showing early signs of stabilization before geopolitical tensions in Iran added uncertainty to energy and commodity markets. Executives warned that higher shipping and fuel costs could pressure producer margins and dampen industrial demand.

NRP has said that it expects to increase unitholder distributions later this year, potentially in November, although management cautioned that continued weakness in soda ash and coal markets could delay that timeline.

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