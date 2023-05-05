Natural Resource Partners LP - Unit (NRP) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Natural Resource Partners LP - Unit said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on May 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.60%, the lowest has been 3.85%, and the highest has been 17.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.20 (n=223).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Resource Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 15.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRP is 0.26%, an increase of 56.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.68% to 4,598K shares. The put/call ratio of NRP is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Natural Resource Partners LP - Unit is 97.92. The forecasts range from a low of 96.96 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 97.86% from its latest reported closing price of 49.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,141K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 18.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,028K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 543K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 427K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 221K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 13.08% over the last quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, and owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation.

