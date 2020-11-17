Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NRP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.95, the dividend yield is 11.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRP was $15.95, representing a -29.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.75 and a 87.64% increase over the 52 week low of $8.50.

NRP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc (BBL) and Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC). NRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$20.23.

