Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NRP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.43, the dividend yield is 5.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRP was $30.43, representing a -12.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.92 and a 128.8% increase over the 52 week low of $13.30.

NRP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc (BBL) and Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). NRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nrp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

