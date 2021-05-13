Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NRP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.9, the dividend yield is 9.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRP was $18.9, representing a -3.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.52 and a 97.7% increase over the 52 week low of $9.56.

NRP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc (BBL) and Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH). NRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.05.

