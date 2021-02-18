Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NRP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRP was $18.7, representing a -2.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.09 and a 120% increase over the 52 week low of $8.50.

NRP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc (BBL) and Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC). NRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$20.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NRP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NRP as a top-10 holding:

AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (EEMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EEMD with an increase of 29.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NRP at 1.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.