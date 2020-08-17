Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NRP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRP was $10.76, representing a -62.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.93 and a 26.59% increase over the 52 week low of $8.50.

NRP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc (BBL) and Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC). NRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$18.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.