Natural Resource (NRP) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Natural Resource Partners LP NRP delivered third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.69 per unit, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 37.4%.



Total Revenues



In the quarter, total revenues of $63.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58 million by 9.8%. Also, the top line improved 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



The upside can be attributed to higher revenues in the Equity in earnings of Ciner Wyoming.

Natural Resource Partners LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Natural Resource Partners LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Natural Resource Partners LP Quote

Highlights of the Release



The Coal Royalty and Other segment contributed 62.6% to total revenues in the third quarter.



Total operating expenses in the quarter declined 5% to $14.1 million from $14.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The improvement was caused by lower operating and maintenance as well as depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses.



Interest expenses declined 40.4% to $10.4 million from $17.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



Financial Condition



Natural Resource had cash and cash equivalents of $99.6 million as of Sep 30, 2019, down from $101.8 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



The partnership continues to lower outstanding debt levels. Long-term debt amounted to $490.4 million as of Sep 30, 2019, down from $557.6 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months of 2019 was $118 million, up from $107.5 million in first nine months of 2018.



Zacks Rank



Natural Resource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other Releases



Arch Coal Inc ARCH reported third-quarter 2019 operating earnings of $4.03 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 by 22.5%.



Peabody Energy BTU incurred third-quarter 2019 loss of 57 cents per share, which is wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 41 cents.



SunCoke Energy SXC reported third-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 13 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents by 44.4%.



Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.