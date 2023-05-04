Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Natural Health Trends said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 17.88%, the lowest has been 8.93%, and the highest has been 43.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 8.99 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 13.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Health Trends. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NHTC is 0.00%, an increase of 41.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 1,232K shares. The put/call ratio of NHTC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 718K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHTC by 13.73% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 109K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHTC by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 66K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHTC by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 41K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHTC by 19.69% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHTC by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Natural Health Trends Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Natural Health Trends Corp. is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand.

