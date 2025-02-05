News & Insights

Natural Health Trends Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

February 05, 2025 — 09:12 am EST

Natural Health Trends Corp. reports fourth quarter 2024 revenue growth in Hong Kong, with an overall net income decrease.

Quiver AI Summary

Natural Health Trends Corp. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, revealing stable net sales of $10.8 million for the fourth quarter, with a 9% increase in revenue from its Hong Kong business compared to the previous quarter. However, the company faced an operating loss of $421,000, up from last year's $292,000, while net income declined to $176,000, or $0.02 per share, down from $358,000 the previous year. For the entire year, revenue fell 2% to $43 million, although net income remained steady at $572,000. Cash flows improved, providing $88,000 from operations in the fourth quarter and $602,000 for the year, excluding tax act liabilities. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on February 28, 2025. Additionally, the company announced the relocation of its headquarters from Hong Kong to California and plans to publish its audited results by late February 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Net sales from the key Hong Kong business increased by 9% sequentially and 7% year-over-year, indicating positive growth in a significant market.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Positive cash flows from operations before the 2017 Tax Act installment, with a net cash provided by operating activities of $602,000 in 2024 compared to net cash used of $1.2 million in 2023, signaling improved operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased to $176,000 in Q4 2024 from $358,000 in Q4 2023, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • Active Members were roughly unchanged from the previous quarter but decreased by 5% compared to the previous year, suggesting potential issues with member retention.
  • Total cash and cash equivalents dropped to $13.5 million, down from $56.2 million in the prior year, signaling a significant deterioration in liquidity.

FAQ

What were the net sales figures for Hong Kong in Q4 2024?

Net sales from the Hong Kong business increased by 9% sequentially and 7% year-over-year in Q4 2024.

How much is the declared quarterly cash dividend?

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on February 28, 2025.

What was the net income for the full year 2024?

The net income for the full year 2024 was $572,000, or $0.05 per diluted share.

What challenges did Natural Health Trends face in 2024?

The company faced challenges due to tepid consumer sentiment, especially in Taiwan and North America.

When will the audited financial results for 2024 be issued?

The 2024 audited financial results are expected to be issued in late February 2025 along with the Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$NHTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $NHTC stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release







Net sales from our most important Hong Kong business up sequentially and year-over-year during the 4



th



quarter




– Positive cash flows from operations before 2017 Tax Act installment for the 4



th



quarter as well as the full year of 2024




– Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.




Fourth Quarter


2024 Financial Highlights




  • Revenue of $10.8 million was roughly unchanged compared to $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue from our Hong Kong business increased 9% sequentially and 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Operating loss was $421,000, compared to $292,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase primarily can be attributed to the timing of expenses incurred year-over-year.


  • Net income was $176,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $358,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • The number of Active Members1 were 30,870 at December 31, 2024, roughly unchanged compared to 30,880 at September 30, 2024, and decreased 5% compared to 32,410 at December 31, 2023.














1

Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.





Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights




  • Revenue of $43.0 million decreased 2% compared to $43.9 million in 2023.


  • Operating loss was $1.3 million, compared to $1.7 million in 2023.


  • Net income was $572,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $568,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, in 2023.




Management Commentary



"Our fourth quarter performance was steady as our business in Greater China achieved a 7% increase in net sales compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and a 9% increase compared to last quarter, despite ongoing tepid consumer sentiment. Overall, our results for the fourth quarter and the full year were tempered by the performance of other markets, particularly Taiwan and North America, where we implemented strategic price adjustments in 2023 and offered fewer product promotions throughout 2024. However, these changes position us for long-term benefits of safeguarding margins and reinforcing market discipline."




Corporate Development



In February 2025, the Company relocated its corporate headquarters from Hong Kong back to Rolling Hills Estates, California.




Balance Sheet and Cash Flow




  • Net cash provided operating activities was $88,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared net cash used in operating activities of $69,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net cash used in operating activities was $3.4 million in 2024, compared to $4.3 million in 2023. Before tax installment payments, the liability of which arises from the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Act Act”), cash provided by operating activities was $602,000 in 2024, versus cash used in operations of $1.2 million a year ago. Of the total Tax Act liability of $20.2 million, $15.1 million has been paid to date.


  • Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $43.9 million as of December 31, 2024, down from $46.3 million as of September 30, 2024.


  • On February 3, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2025 to stockholders of record as of February 18, 2025.



The Company expects to issue its 2024 audited financial results in late February with its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These financial results are preliminary and the accompanying financial statements have not been audited or have not yet been reviewed by the Company’s independent accountants. Significant updates and revisions may be required before the release of the Company’s 2024 audited financial results.




Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call



Management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results today, Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:





























Date:
Wednesday, February 5, 2025


Time:
11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time


Dial-in:
1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)


1-201-689-8562 (International)


Conference ID:
13750282


Webcast:
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1698806&tp_key=ccfcb08f42




For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 5, 2025 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 12, 2025 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number:  13750282.




About Natural Health Trends Corp.



Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.




Forward-Looking Statements



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.



NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(In thousands, except share data)





December 31,


2024


2023


(Unaudited)


ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,533


$
56,178

Marketable securities

30,407






Inventories

3,272



4,293

Other current assets

3,771



3,758

Total current assets

50,983



64,229

Property and equipment, net

190



266

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,498



3,319

Restricted cash

34



39

Deferred tax asset

382



369

Other assets

1,272



869

Total assets
$
55,359


$
69,091

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable
$
895


$
990

Income taxes payable

4,908



3,716

Accrued commissions

2,021



2,067

Other accrued expenses

1,425



1,170

Deferred revenue

6,428



6,166

Amounts held in eWallets

3,286



3,945

Operating lease liabilities

1,127



1,146

Other current liabilities

709



784

Total current liabilities

20,799



19,984

Income taxes payable






5,054

Deferred tax liability

174



135

Operating lease liabilities

1,514



2,318

Total liabilities

22,487



27,491

Stockholders’ equity:







Preferred stock









Common stock

13



13

Additional paid-in capital

84,901



84,695

Accumulated deficit

(26,344
)


(17,703
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,301
)


(1,069
)

Treasury stock, at cost

(24,397
)


(24,336
)

Total stockholders’ equity

32,872



41,600

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
55,359


$
69,091































































































































































































































































































































































































































































NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(In thousands, except per share data)








Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)





Net sales
$
10,846


$
10,937


$
42,963


$
43,924

Cost of sales

2,802



2,789



11,178



11,175

Gross profit

8,044



8,148



31,785



32,749

Operating expenses:















Commissions expense

4,549



4,553



17,571



18,414

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,916



3,837



15,513



16,006

Total operating expenses

8,465



8,390



33,084



34,420

Loss from operations

(421
)


(242
)


(1,299
)


(1,671
)

Other income, net

396



708



1,919



2,416

Income (loss) before income taxes

(25
)


466



620



745

Income tax provision (benefit)

(201
)


108



48



177

Net income
$
176


$
358


$
572


$
568

Net income per common share:















Basic
$
0.02


$
0.03


$
0.05


$
0.05

Diluted
$
0.02


$
0.03


$
0.05


$
0.05

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

11,478



11,448



11,467



11,436

Diluted

11,486



11,461



11,490



11,456



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(In thousands)





Year Ended December 31,


2024


2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

(Unaudited)





Net income
$
572


$
568

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

131



164

Net accretion of marketable securities

(441
)





Share-based compensation

145



161

Noncash lease expense

1,087



1,109

Deferred income taxes

17



(178
)

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Inventories

1,000



228

Other current assets

(113
)


(452
)

Other assets

(421
)


(270
)

Accounts payable

(94
)


181

Income taxes payable

(3,862
)


(3,299
)

Accrued commissions

(19
)


(866
)

Other accrued expenses

271



(4
)

Deferred revenue

245



565

Amounts held in eWallets

(672
)


(947
)

Operating lease liabilities

(1,151
)


(1,119
)

Other current liabilities

(62
)


(119
)

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,367
)


(4,278
)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Purchases of property and equipment

(57
)


(46
)

Purchases of marketable securities

(70,431
)





Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

40,413






Net cash used in investing activities

(30,075
)


(46
)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Dividends paid

(9,213
)


(9,215
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(9,213
)


(9,215
)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

5



10

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(42,650
)


(13,529
)

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period

56,217



69,746

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
$
13,567


$
56,217

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
$
124


$
147



















CONTACT:



Scott Davidson


Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Natural Health Trends Corp.


Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888


investor.relations@nhtglobal.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Stocks mentioned

NHTC

