Natural Health Trends Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Natural Health Trends Corp. reports fourth quarter 2024 revenue growth in Hong Kong, with an overall net income decrease.

Natural Health Trends Corp. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, revealing stable net sales of $10.8 million for the fourth quarter, with a 9% increase in revenue from its Hong Kong business compared to the previous quarter. However, the company faced an operating loss of $421,000, up from last year's $292,000, while net income declined to $176,000, or $0.02 per share, down from $358,000 the previous year. For the entire year, revenue fell 2% to $43 million, although net income remained steady at $572,000. Cash flows improved, providing $88,000 from operations in the fourth quarter and $602,000 for the year, excluding tax act liabilities. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on February 28, 2025. Additionally, the company announced the relocation of its headquarters from Hong Kong to California and plans to publish its audited results by late February 2025.

Net sales from the key Hong Kong business increased by 9% sequentially and 7% year-over-year, indicating positive growth in a significant market.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Positive cash flows from operations before the 2017 Tax Act installment, with a net cash provided by operating activities of $602,000 in 2024 compared to net cash used of $1.2 million in 2023, signaling improved operational efficiency.

Net income decreased to $176,000 in Q4 2024 from $358,000 in Q4 2023, indicating a decline in profitability.

Active Members were roughly unchanged from the previous quarter but decreased by 5% compared to the previous year, suggesting potential issues with member retention.

Total cash and cash equivalents dropped to $13.5 million, down from $56.2 million in the prior year, signaling a significant deterioration in liquidity.

What were the net sales figures for Hong Kong in Q4 2024?

Net sales from the Hong Kong business increased by 9% sequentially and 7% year-over-year in Q4 2024.

How much is the declared quarterly cash dividend?

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on February 28, 2025.

What was the net income for the full year 2024?

The net income for the full year 2024 was $572,000, or $0.05 per diluted share.

What challenges did Natural Health Trends face in 2024?

The company faced challenges due to tepid consumer sentiment, especially in Taiwan and North America.

When will the audited financial results for 2024 be issued?

The 2024 audited financial results are expected to be issued in late February 2025 along with the Annual Report on Form 10-K.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Revenue of $10.8 million was roughly unchanged compared to $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue from our Hong Kong business increased 9% sequentially and 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Operating loss was $421,000, compared to $292,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase primarily can be attributed to the timing of expenses incurred year-over-year.



Net income was $176,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $358,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.



The number of Active Members1 were 30,870 at December 31, 2024, roughly unchanged compared to 30,880 at September 30, 2024, and decreased 5% compared to 32,410 at December 31, 2023.















Revenue of $43.0 million decreased 2% compared to $43.9 million in 2023.



Operating loss was $1.3 million, compared to $1.7 million in 2023.



Net income was $572,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $568,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, in 2023.









"Our fourth quarter performance was steady as our business in Greater China achieved a 7% increase in net sales compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and a 9% increase compared to last quarter, despite ongoing tepid consumer sentiment. Overall, our results for the fourth quarter and the full year were tempered by the performance of other markets, particularly Taiwan and North America, where we implemented strategic price adjustments in 2023 and offered fewer product promotions throughout 2024. However, these changes position us for long-term benefits of safeguarding margins and reinforcing market discipline."







In February 2025, the Company relocated its corporate headquarters from Hong Kong back to Rolling Hills Estates, California.







Net cash provided operating activities was $88,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared net cash used in operating activities of $69,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net cash used in operating activities was $3.4 million in 2024, compared to $4.3 million in 2023. Before tax installment payments, the liability of which arises from the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Act Act”), cash provided by operating activities was $602,000 in 2024, versus cash used in operations of $1.2 million a year ago. Of the total Tax Act liability of $20.2 million, $15.1 million has been paid to date.



Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $43.9 million as of December 31, 2024, down from $46.3 million as of September 30, 2024.



Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $43.9 million as of December 31, 2024, down from $46.3 million as of September 30, 2024.



On February 3, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2025 to stockholders of record as of February 18, 2025.







The Company expects to issue its 2024 audited financial results in late February with its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These financial results are preliminary and the accompanying financial statements have not been audited or have not yet been reviewed by the Company’s independent accountants. Significant updates and revisions may be required before the release of the Company’s 2024 audited financial results.







For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 5, 2025 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 12, 2025 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13750282.







About Natural Health Trends Corp.







Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.



























NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands, except share data)































December 31,

















2024













2023

















(Unaudited)

















ASSETS





































Current assets:





































Cash and cash equivalents





$





13,533













$





56,178













Marketable securities









30,407

















—













Inventories









3,272

















4,293













Other current assets









3,771

















3,758













Total current assets









50,983

















64,229













Property and equipment, net









190

















266













Operating lease right-of-use assets









2,498

















3,319













Restricted cash









34

















39













Deferred tax asset









382

















369













Other assets









1,272

















869













Total assets





$





55,359













$





69,091













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





































Current liabilities:





































Accounts payable





$





895













$





990













Income taxes payable









4,908

















3,716













Accrued commissions









2,021

















2,067













Other accrued expenses









1,425

















1,170













Deferred revenue









6,428

















6,166













Amounts held in eWallets









3,286

















3,945













Operating lease liabilities









1,127

















1,146













Other current liabilities









709

















784













Total current liabilities









20,799

















19,984













Income taxes payable









—

















5,054













Deferred tax liability









174

















135













Operating lease liabilities









1,514

















2,318













Total liabilities









22,487

















27,491













Stockholders’ equity:





































Preferred stock









—

















—













Common stock









13

















13













Additional paid-in capital









84,901

















84,695













Accumulated deficit









(26,344





)













(17,703





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(1,301





)













(1,069





)









Treasury stock, at cost









(24,397





)













(24,336





)









Total stockholders’ equity









32,872

















41,600













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





55,359













$





69,091







































































































































NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except per share data)











































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





























Net sales





$





10,846













$





10,937













$





42,963













$





43,924













Cost of sales









2,802

















2,789

















11,178

















11,175













Gross profit









8,044

















8,148

















31,785

















32,749













Operating expenses:





































































Commissions expense









4,549

















4,553

















17,571

















18,414













Selling, general and administrative expenses









3,916

















3,837

















15,513

















16,006













Total operating expenses









8,465

















8,390

















33,084

















34,420













Loss from operations









(421





)













(242





)













(1,299





)













(1,671





)









Other income, net









396

















708

















1,919

















2,416













Income (loss) before income taxes









(25





)













466

















620

















745













Income tax provision (benefit)









(201





)













108

















48

















177













Net income





$





176













$





358













$





572













$





568













Net income per common share:





































































Basic





$





0.02













$





0.03













$





0.05













$





0.05













Diluted





$





0.02













$





0.03













$





0.05













$





0.05













Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:





































































Basic









11,478

















11,448

















11,467

















11,436













Diluted









11,486

















11,461

















11,490

















11,456



























































































































































































NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands)































Year Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









(Unaudited)





























Net income





$





572













$





568













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization









131

















164













Net accretion of marketable securities









(441





)













—













Share-based compensation









145

















161













Noncash lease expense









1,087

















1,109













Deferred income taxes









17

















(178





)









Changes in assets and liabilities:





































Inventories









1,000

















228













Other current assets









(113





)













(452





)









Other assets









(421





)













(270





)









Accounts payable









(94





)













181













Income taxes payable









(3,862





)













(3,299





)









Accrued commissions









(19





)













(866





)









Other accrued expenses









271

















(4





)









Deferred revenue









245

















565













Amounts held in eWallets









(672





)













(947





)









Operating lease liabilities









(1,151





)













(1,119





)









Other current liabilities









(62





)













(119





)









Net cash used in operating activities









(3,367





)













(4,278





)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





































Purchases of property and equipment









(57





)













(46





)









Purchases of marketable securities









(70,431





)













—













Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities









40,413

















—













Net cash used in investing activities









(30,075





)













(46





)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





































Dividends paid









(9,213





)













(9,215





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(9,213





)













(9,215





)









Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









5

















10













Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(42,650





)













(13,529





)









CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period









56,217

















69,746













CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period





$





13,567













$





56,217













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





































Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities





$





124













$





147























































































CONTACT:







Scott Davidson





Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





Natural Health Trends Corp.





Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888





investor.relations@nhtglobal.com



