Natural Health Trends Corp. to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on April 30, 2025

Natural Health Trends Corp. will report Q1 2025 financial results on April 30, followed by a conference call.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on April 30, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Following the report, President Chris Sharng and CFO Scott Davidson will host a conference call at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Participants can join the call by dialing specific numbers for domestic and international callers, and a webcast link is also provided. For those unable to attend live, a replay of the call will be available from 2:30 p.m. on April 30 until May 14. Natural Health Trends is an international company focused on premium personal care products through direct selling and e-commerce.

Potential Positives

Natural Health Trends Corp. is set to report its financial results for Q1 2025, demonstrating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduled conference call allows investors and analysts the opportunity to engage with company leadership, fostering trust and open dialogue.

The company's presence in international markets (Asia, the Americas, and Europe) highlights its extensive reach and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any forward-looking guidance or context about anticipated financial performance may lead to market uncertainty.

The delay in reporting financial results could raise questions about the company's financial health and internal controls.

FAQ

When will Natural Health Trends report its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Natural Health Trends will report its financial results on April 30, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Who will host the financial results conference call?

Chris Sharng, President, and Scott Davidson, CFO, will host the conference call on April 30, 2025.

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The conference call is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2025.

How can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed at https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13714821&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

A replay will be available from April 30, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. until May 14, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

$NHTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $NHTC stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness, and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced the Company will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Chris Sharng, Natural Health Trends’ President, and Scott Davidson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results on the same day at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call













Date:







Wednesday, April 30, 2025











Time:







11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time











Dial-in:







1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)





1-201-689-8562 (International)











Conference ID:







13752084











Webcast:







https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13714821&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6











Replay:







For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2025 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2025 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13752084.























About Natural Health Trends Corp.







Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at



www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com



.







CONTACT:







Scott Davidson





Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





Natural Health Trends Corp.





Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888







investor.relations@nhtglobal.com





