Natural Health Trends Corp. Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

Natural Health Trends Corp. will report Q2 financial results on July 30, 2025, with a subsequent conference call.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a prominent direct-selling and e-commerce company specializing in personal care and wellness products under the NHT Global brand, announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, on July 30, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Following the announcement, President Chris Sharng and CFO Scott Davidson will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. Interested parties can join the call using designated numbers, and a replay will be available for those unable to attend live. The company operates internationally and offers information on its website.

Potential Positives

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for investors and stakeholders to gain insights into the company's financial performance, promoting transparency and engagement.

Reporting financial results can enhance investor confidence and interest in the company's operations and future potential.

The announcement highlights the company's ongoing commitment to communication and accountability by providing a clear timeline for financial disclosures.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming financial results may raise concerns about the company's recent performance, particularly if there are expectations of disappointing results.



The focus on a conference call for discussing financial results might imply that the company is in a phase of needing to communicate its financial health directly to investors, which could suggest underlying issues.



No specific information on earnings expectations or prior performance was included, which may lead to speculation and concern among investors and analysts about the company's stability and growth trajectory.

FAQ

When will Natural Health Trends report its Q2 2025 financial results?

Natural Health Trends will report its financial results on July 30, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Who will host the conference call for Q2 2025 results?

Chris Sharng, President, and Scott Davidson, CFO, will host the conference call on July 30, 2025.

What time is the Q2 financial results conference call?

The conference call will take place at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 30, 2025.

How can I access the webcast for the financial results call?

The webcast can be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1726889&tp_key=778e0e5b56.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay will be available after 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 30, 2025, until August 13, 2025.

$NHTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $NHTC stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness, and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Chris Sharng, Natural Health Trends’ President, and Scott Davidson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2025 financial results on the same day at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.







Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call













Date:







Wednesday, July 30, 2025











Time:







11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time











Dial-in:







1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)





1-201-689-8562 (International)











Conference ID:







13754794











Webcast:







https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1726889&tp_key=778e0e5b56











Replay:







For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 30, 2025 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2025 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13754794.























About Natural Health Trends Corp.







Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at



www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com



.







CONTACT:







Scott Davidson





Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





Natural Health Trends Corp.





Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888







investor.relations@nhtglobal.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.