Natural Health Stock Slips Post Q2 Earnings, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) have lost 6% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 Index’s 1.2% rise over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock lost 9% compared with the S&P 500’s 0.9% decline.

Natural Health’s Earnings Snapshot

Natural Health reported second-quarter 2026 revenues of $7.6 million, down 22.5% year over year from $9.8 million. The company posted a net loss of $451,000, or 5 cents per diluted share, against net income of $15,000, or breakeven per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Operating loss widened to $643,000 from $333,000 a year earlier. Gross profit declined 21.1% to $5.7 million from $7.3 million, although gross margin improved to 75.2% from 73.9%.

Segment-wise, the Primary Reporting Unit generated revenues of $7.4 million, down 22.2% year over year, while China revenues fell 36.5% to $139,000 and Russia and Kazakhstan revenues declined 22.8% to $78,000. Hong Kong, NHTC’s largest market and the source of substantially all products delivered into China, remained the primary driver of the revenue decline.

NHTC’s Other Key Business Metrics

Natural Health ended the quarter with 26,000 Active Members, down from 26,650 as of Dec. 31, 2025, and 29,260 as of June 30, 2025, indicating continued pressure on customer engagement.

Commissions expense declined 22.5% to $3.1 million from $4 million, though it remained unchanged at 40.9% of revenues because supplemental incentive costs offset the impact of lower sales. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses fell 9% to $3.3 million, although they increased as a percentage of revenues because of the decline in sales. Other income declined 45.4% to $190,000 from $348,000, mainly because of lower interest income.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $18.6 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with $28.9 million at the end of 2025, primarily reflecting share repurchases and dividend payments during the first half of the year. Cumulative net cash used in operating activities narrowed to $2.2 million for the first six months of 2026 from $5.2 million in the comparable prior-year period.

NHTC also noted that its restructuring program generated approximately $300,000 in operating and margin-related cost savings during the quarter and more than $600,000 year to date.

Natural Health Trends Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Natural Health Trends Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Natural Health Trends Corp. Quote

Natural Health’s Management Commentary

President Chris Sharng said that the operating environment remained challenging as Chinese consumers continued to be cautious about spending and investing. Sharng added that regulatory uncertainty caused some members to pause business activities during the quarter, while policy violations by certain Hong Kong members disrupted operations and negatively affected revenue and profitability. Despite these headwinds, he said that the restructuring initiative launched late last year has streamlined operations and lowered costs, with additional savings expected during the second half of 2026.

Management also highlighted efforts to support future growth through continued investment in products and technology. NHTC introduced SuperNutri One, a new grain powder product, reported encouraging early customer response and continues to pursue member engagement through promotions and incentive programs. Management expects more than 1,000 attendees at the company's 25th anniversary celebration in Hong Kong during the third quarter, where it plans to reinforce its long-term strategy with distributors and customers.

Factors Influencing NHTC’s Results

Management attributed the revenue decline primarily to weaker demand in Greater China, which remains Natural Health’s core market. Continued economic uncertainty and cautious consumer spending in China weighed on purchasing activity. The company also cited heightened regulatory uncertainty following proposed revisions to China's anti-pyramid-selling regulations, which prompted some members to suspend activities. Additionally, misconduct by certain independent members in Hong Kong disrupted parts of the sales network and adversely affected second-quarter operating performance.

Despite lower sales, gross margin expanded because production shifted from the United States to East Asia, reducing tariff-related uncertainty and improving logistics efficiency. SG&A expenses declined year over year due to lower employee-related costs, professional fees and credit card expenses, partially offsetting the impact of weaker revenue.

Natural Health’s Guidance

Natural Health did not provide formal financial guidance for upcoming quarters. However, management reiterated its expectation that the restructuring program will generate additional cost savings during the second half of 2026.

NHTC also emphasized continued investment in digital capabilities, product innovation and member support while maintaining financial discipline. Management said that it remains focused on strengthening the business foundation so it can capitalize on growth opportunities as market conditions improve.

NHTC’s Other Developments

NHTC’s board of directors authorized the resumption of share repurchases under its existing stock repurchase program, with approximately $15.9 million remaining available. During the first half of 2026, Natural Health repurchased approximately 2.9 million shares for $5.9 million under the program.

Natural Health also continued executing the restructuring program initiated in 2025. The initiative included workforce optimization, relocation of certain manufacturing activities to Asia and office downsizing. Management expects these actions to produce approximately $1.5 million in annualized cost savings, although the timing of realizing the full benefits may vary.

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Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC): Free Stock Analysis Report

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